An exhibition of works by Azerbaijani artist Ali Seyran has been organized in Paris.

The exhibition was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Embassy in France and the France-Azerbaijan Dialogue Association (ADFA), Azertag reported.

At the event, which was held at the Azerbaijani Cultural Center, ADFA President Gunel Safarova spoke about the cultural ties and common features of the two countries. She also spoke about the attention paid to the cultural sphere in Azerbaijan and the contribution to the restoration of many cultural monuments in Europe.

Giving detailed information about the activity of ADFA, Safarova said that the one-year-old organization has held more than 30 events in a short time praising the history and culture of Azerbaijan.

ADFA President informed the visitors about the creative work of artist Ali Seyran, who has been engaged in painting since childhood. It was noted that the artist who lives in Belgium prefers miniatures.

Seyran was inspired by the rich art of Azerbaijan. The exhibition reflecting lifestyle, historical monuments and nature of Azerbaijan was met with great interest.

Inspired by the works of Azerbaijani poet Seyyid Imadeddin Nasimi, Ali Seyran created several miniatures.

It should ne noted that taking into account the 650-th anniversary of the national poet, 2019 was declared the Year of Nasimi in Azerbaijan.

Various scientific institutions, cultural centers and organizations hold a series of events dedicated to the life and creativity of Nasimi.

