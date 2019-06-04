By Laman Ismayilova

The 1st Caspian Etude International Competition for Young Pianists is underway in Baku.

On the second contest day, 29 young pianists from the second age group took part in the audition, Trend Life reported.

The pianists brilliantly demonstrated their skills and talents.

The jury members including professor of the Joaquin Rodrigo Conservatory in Valeria (Spain) Marisa Blanes, concertmaster of the Sveshnikov State Academic Russian Choir Nikita Volov (Russia), famous pianist Marco Frei (Germany), People's Artist of Azerbaijan, pianist Murad Huseynov evaluated each performance.

Caspian Etude is held to promote the creative heritage of Azerbaijani composers, to popularize national music, to identify and support young talented musicians.

The project aims to exchange the experience and innovative ideas of the leading teachers as well as to expand and strengthen international cultural relations between the participating countries.

The competition is held for participants up to 16 years in four age categories.

Students of music and art schools, specialized music institutions and music colleges are invited to participate in the competition.

The event is co-organized by Baku City Culture Department and International Mugham Center.

A concert program with the participation of the jury members was presented to the audience on June 3.

The 1st Caspian Etude International Competition for Young Pianists will last until June 5.

