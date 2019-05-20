By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition of Azerbaijani video art works was held within the Tbilisi Art Fair (TAF) held in Georgia on May 17-19.

The exhibition "To be a woman" on a gender theme was held in Tbilisi under the auspices of the Azerbaijan Artists Union with the support of the Baku United Artists Club, Trend Life reported.

The author of the exhibition project is the honored artist of Azerbaijan Sabina Shikhlinskaya, and the producer is Bahram Khalilov. The project was implemented with the assistance of the United Cultures in Azerbaijan organization and the Embassy of Sweden in Azerbaijan.

The exhibition "To be a woman" presented works by ten Azerbaijani contemporary artists of various generations - Agil Abdullayev, Bahram Khalilov, Chinara Majidova, Leyli Gafarova, Leyli Salayeva, Nazrin Mammadova, Sabina Shikhlinskaya, Sitara Ibrahimova, Teymur Daimi and Vusal Rahim.

The project aims to reveal the theme of gender equality through the prism of modern art, emphasize the empowerment of women not only in Azerbaijani society, but also throughout the world over the past 100 years, and find possible answers to the most pressing questions of this topic in the context of the international community.

As is known, Azerbaijan Democratic Republic was the first parliamentary republic in the east. The ADR was the first secular democratic state of the Islamic world, as well as the first Muslim state where women received the right to vote.

Tbilisi Art Fair (TAF) took place on May 17-19 in the modernist pavilions and gardens of ExpoGeorgia, as well as in museums, theatres and art spaces across Tbilisi.

After the success and critical acclaim of the first edition in 2018, TAF 2nd edition became one of the most dynamic events on the international arts calendar.

Participants of TAF 2019 edition included LC Queissier, Erti, Project Art Beat, Ria Keburia, Window Project, Wanda Gallery, TBC, Baia Gallery and Chardin Gallery (Georgia), Kamel Mennour (France), Gisela Clement (Germany), Simone Subal (the U.S.), Rooster (Lithuania), Q gallery (Azerbaijan), Art Agency (Bulgaria), Valid Photo BCN (Spain), Levy Delval (Belgium), L’Aleatoire (France), etc.

