By Laman Ismayilova

An event dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the prominent opera singer, People's artist of Azerbaijan Gulhar Hasanova (1918-2005) was held in the Azerbaijan State Philharmonic Hall.

The event was organized in accordance with the presidential decree on the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Gulhar Hasanova, Trend Life reported.

Speaking at the evening, First Deputy Minister of Culture of Azerbaijan Vagif Aliyev spoke about the creative path and life of Gulhar Hasanova.

It was stressed that the singer began her career in the Azerbaijan State Theater for Young Spectators. In 1942, she was accepted into the troupe of the Opera and Ballet Theater. The creative fate of Hasanova subsequently was connected with this theater. The actress played many bright characters on the theater stage.

The singer was remembered by the images of Arabzengi in Muslim Magomayev's opera "Shah Ismail", the role of Leyli in the famous opera "Leyli and Majnun" by Uzeyir Hajibeyli and many other works.

After retirement, Gulhar Hasanova taught mugham singers the secrets of mastery.

It was stressed that Gulhar Hasanova made a significant contribution to the development of Azerbaijani opera art. A series of events dedicated to the anniversary of the People's Artist of Azerbaijan is held both in Baku and country's regions.

In his speech, the main director of the Azerbaijan State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater, Honored Art Worker Hafiz Guliyev told about the work of Gulhar Hasanova, her significant contribution to Azerbaijani art.

The video materials featuring her performance were presented to the audience.

Famous Azerbaijani singers also performed as part of the event.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz