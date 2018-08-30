By Laman Ismayilova

A personal exhibition of Azerbaijani artist Farida Garayeva will open at Art Tower Gallery on October 24.

The exhibition will be held as part of the traditional Festival of Decorative and Applied Arts scheduled for October 24-31.

About 20 works by Farida Garayeva created especially for the exhibition "Azerbaijani carpets in the works of world famous artists" will be showcased to art lovers.

The exhibition aims at promotion of the traditions of Azerbaijani carpet weaving in contemporary art.

Farida Garayeva graduated from the Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts.

She has taken part in many group exhibitions, plein airs and festivals. For many years she occupied the position of executive director of the youth organization "Gənclər əəbəkəsi" (Youth Network).

The Festival of Decorative and Applied Arts is co-organized by Ministry of Culture, the Administration of the State Historical and Architectural Reserve "Icherisheher", Youth Network as well as", the Azerbaijan State Art Gallery and the NGO Arts Council Azerbaijan.

The project aims to present various types of arts and crafts and to promote the development of national art, and to identify new talents.

Various samples of decorative and applied art - batik, tapestry, ceramics, stained glass, jewelry, carpets will be showcased at the festival.

Arts Council Azerbaijan is an international and independent art platform. The organization is the head of the International Arts Council Network operating in different countries around the world. It was created by Dadash Mammadov in 2006.

The main purpose of the organization is to promote Azerbaijani culture and art.

Many projects have been operating for many years under the auspices of the organization. Among them are Art Gazette, Production Studio, Azerbaijan Animation Museum named after Nazim Mammadov, Art School Drawing School, "Under open air" plein air, Art Residence, and Youth Network.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz