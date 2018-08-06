By Naila Huseynli

Among the first impressions for all the visitors who come to Azerbaijan is its national cuisine. The national cuisine of Azerbaijan has remarkably influenced by Iran, Turkey, and Mediterranean culture. Nowadays, about 2,000 dishes are known in the national cuisine. There is a list of delicacies that tourists can be dependent on them for life if they do not avoid it.

Many national dishes are featuring meat as a main ingredient. Thus, Dolma is one of the most "gorgeous" dishes of Azerbaijani cuisine. This stuffing wrapped in grape leaves, and is served with yoghurt and garlic sauce. Dolma is also made from cabbage, tomatoes, aubergine, peppers, which are filled with minced meat. In 2017, UNESCO added Azerbaijani dolma to the list of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Pilaf is another classic dish of Azerbaijani cuisine. Different regions add their own ingredient and use their own techniques for cooking Pilaf. Despite the fact that it is quite difficult to cook a real Azerbaijani pilaf and it is prepared in accordance with the certain rules. But you can try it in any traditional restaurant. In several regions pilaf is served with fish, chicken, lamb, dry fruits, vegetables including greens. But be careful, you're unlikely to be able to "stop".

Lavangi drives everyone crazy with the first piece. Lavangi is a chicken or fish stuffed with walnuts, onions, sweet and sour dried fruits such as plum, prunes, raisins and green plum.

As it is obvious that Caucasus is famous for its kebabs, and in Azerbaijan the art of cooking kebabs has been brought to an ideal. There exist various kebabs made of fish, lamb, minced meat, and vegetable. You can be sure that you simply cannot be limited to one serving.

Piti is another gorgeous dish of Azerbaijani cuisine. The best Piti is prepared in Sheki, but you can also try to taste in Baku. This unique dish consists of meat and vegetables and is cooked for several hours. This unique dish is prepared in earthenware pots.

Gutab is on top of the national cuisine. It is a thin pie in the form of a crescent of unleavened dough stuffed with meat, cheese, greens or pumpkin. Gutab is often served with ayran - a soft drink.

Therefore, the Azerbaijani cuisine is famous for its sweets. Once you try, you can never forget the taste of baklava, shekerbura, etc. These sweets feature natural ingredients including honey, nuts and fresh dough. The national sweets vary from region to region, as well as, some regions are specializing certain desserts.

Try to restrain yourself when you visit Baku and taste Azerbaijani cuisine, because you will wish to come back here again and again.

