By Naila Huseynli

Azerbaijan-Japan international archaeological expedition started exploration at Damcili cave near Avey State Historical Cultural Reserve - Dashsalahli village of Gazakh region.

As a result of the investigation carried out here, medieval, bronze, chalcolithic, Neolithic, Mesolithic and middle Paleolithic layers have been found consistently, reported Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of Azerbaijan National Academy of Science (ANAS).

It should be noted that for the first time after the Gobustan, Mesolithic layer was recorded in Azerbaijan's Damcili camp. The main purpose of this investigation is to clarify the origin of Neolithic culture in the region.

The exploration of the Mesolithic cultural layer in the Damcili cave gives grounds for the idea that the Neolithic culture (mainly Shomutepe culture) on the territory of Azerbaijan is developing on the basis of the Mesolithic culture in the dynamics of external cultural influences and the migration from Asia.

Future investigations and new discoveries will help strengthen these results.

Some 65 years ago, M.M. Huseynov and S.N. Zamyatin discovered the first ancient Stone Age monument in Damcılı cave in Azerbaijan. During the period of 1956-1957, the significant materials from the Paleolithic (upper Paleolithic, Mesolithic, Neolithic and medieval age) were found.