Since ancient times stone inspires people to creative activity. It is widely employed in house building, architecture, sculpture, jewelry and decorative art.

Azerbaijan is known for its richness of various types of stones, which led to the developing of stone plastics. As an art form and an integral part of material culture, stone plastics passes traditions, spiritual values and worldview of the Azerbaijani people.

The Stone Chronicle Museum is the best place to discover the cultural values and aesthetic beauty of stone.

Walking round a museum, art lovers witness a display of hundreds of rocks at this unique museum which link the past and the present.

The museum, located on the site of State Flag Square, was opened in 2015 by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

It is located in the building of a power station built in 1921 and once provided for energy supply of oil fields.

Many types of art works are put on display. Visitors may view historical development and evolution stages of the stone plastic arts in Azerbaijan through exhibits being displayed at the exhibition.

The exposition includes, along with exhibits brought from Gobustan and Gala reserves, works by sculptor Hussein Hagverdi. At this exhibition, the sculptor presents a history he called "The Artery".

This original name of the exposition was chosen by him not accidentally. The art and culture are a circulatory system or an artery through which blood flows throughout the body.

Along with many samples of stone plastic arts discovered in various corners of Azerbaijan, museum's collection is comprised of different items with functional meaning and no decoration.

Epigraphic as well as valuable exhibits of the memorial plastic arts are presented here. Besides, original information is given about various public and political, social, cultural and ideological events of the Middle Ages on gravestones.

In addition to large stones, the museum exhibits small, and even tiny stones. For example, silicon, with the help of which ancient people made fire.

As for the tiny stones, these are the artifacts used by the ancient people for shaving.

Flat, sharpened stones served as tools for carving an animal's carcass, scraping meat from bones.

Taking into account the fact that some exhibits belong to the age of matriarchy, a statue of a woman without a head and hands symbolizing a feminine are also exhibited in the museum.

The Stone Chronicle Museum proves a wonderful opportunity to touch the history of Azerbaijan.

