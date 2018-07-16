By Laman Ismayilova

Cultural cooperation between Azerbaijan and China has been discussed at a meeting held at the Ministry of Culture with a delegation led by Head of the Shenyang office on China in foreign countries and the director of the Department of Foreign Affairs of the Shenzhen Government under the Ministry of Culture Wei Jinghua.

The sides exchanged views on the Azerbaijani-Chinese cultural cooperation and expressed mutual interest in developing cultural relations with the city of Shenyang, Azertag reported.

Wei Jinghua offered the opening of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center in Shenyang. He stressed its commitment to provide all the necessary support of the Shenyang city government in this direction.

The importance of this issue is emphasized in terms of cultural cooperation, international understanding and expansion of exchange. It was also noted that an official statement will be sent to the Chinese side after clarifying the relevant internal mechanisms.

Deputy Head of the Ministry, Head of International Cooperation and Innovative Development Department Vasif Eyvazzade said that there is a proper contractual basis for cultural cooperation between the two countries.

The work is underway on a draft protocol on bilateral cooperation in the field of culture in 2019-2022. This protocol will serve to strengthen and develop cooperation both between countries in general and between individual regions.

Eyvazzade stressed that he is a member of China and Azerbaijan's World Heritage Committee and established six cooperation relations within the framework of the organization.

Azerbaijan and China are enjoying good relations in different fields.

Economic ties between Azerbaijan and China play a large role in the bilateral political relationships. The two share a common interest in boosting the collaboration and partnership, as the rapid rise of China and Azerbaijan, and the growing integration between them, has a clear boost for regional projects.

The cooperation between China and Azerbaijan strongly contributes to the realization of the Great Silk road program.

The Great Silk Road is a general name of a caravan road, which has been the main two-way trading bridge of East and West since the 3rd century BC up to now. The Great Silk Road starts in Japan and China stretches up to Europe cutting through India, Afghanistan, Iran, Central Asia, Caucasus, Asia Minor, Northern Africa including connecting the Indian Ocean, the Chinese Sea, the Japanese Sea, the Red Sea, the Caspian Sea, the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Mediterranean Sea.

China became Azerbaijan’s 4th largest trading partner in 2017. Customs data of Azerbaijan estimated bilateral trade at a record close to $1.3 billion in 2017, up 33 percent from the previous year.

Exports of Azerbaijani goods amounted to $433.8 million (3.21 percent of total exports), while imports of Chinese products to Azerbaijan reached $854.5 million (9.73 percent of total imports).

