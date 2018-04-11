By Laman Ismayilova

An exhibition "Flying Carpet" will open in Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna on April 12.

The exhibition, bringing together Azerbaijani and Austrian art students, will be organized by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Vienna and the Vienna University of Applied Arts.

Representatives of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Austria, the Azerbaijan Carpet Museum, the Vienna University of Applied Arts and the Azerbaijan State Academy of Arts will take part in the opening ceremony.

Art students from Azerbaijan and Austria worked on this project for seven months and will present their works performed in different techniques.

The exhibition "Flying Carpet" is the final part of the project "Crossing".

The project aims to reveal the connection between the periods of carpet weaving and preserve the traditions of this art. Students demonstrated their fantasies and ability to work in different areas of contemporary art, based on traditional archetypes.

The basis for their experiments was partially preserved sumac (pile-less carpets) of the 19th century.

The artists masterly transformed carpet ornament, which became a part of installation.

The exhibition will last until May 10.

