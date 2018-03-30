By Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijani film "The Lesson" will be screened at the Seoul Guro International Kids Film Festival on May 10-17.

The film was shot in 2015 by the order of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Culture and Tourism at the film studio "Azerbaijanfilm" named after Jafar Jabbarli.

"The Lesson" is a story about the life of Baku schoolchildren, friendship and responsibility for their actions.

Khalid becomes a target of ridicule for his classmates. No-one wants to become friends with him. He dreams of making friends the most popular boy in the class. "If I have such a friend, I'll be respected and loved by everyone," the kid once told to his granddad.

In the end, the naive boy realizes that respect and recognition come only to those who have self-esteem and who value and remember their roots.

This is the first film for children made in independent Azerbaijan.

The film was shot in Baku's secondary schools No 132 and No 134.

Only non-professional actors are engaged in the film. The little actors went through one-month's acting master classes where they were trained in scenic speech and the art of dramatic identification.

The film was scripted by Elza Agayeva and Anastasiya Volkova, directed by Rafiq Aliyev and Javid Tavakkul, produced by Mushfig Hatamov and photography by Rauf Gurbanaliyev.

The Seoul Guro International Kids Film Festival aims to present the best of contemporary and classic film for children, youth and families. Its mandate is to feature the most outstanding children’s films produced in every part of the world. Films are selected on the basis of quality and originality.

GUKIFF Kids also promotes contacts between industry professionals and educators to assist in developing the role cinema plays in the education and enrichment of young people.

