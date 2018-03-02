By Laman Ismayilova

Numbers will always be a part of our daily lives. Throughout history the meaning of numbers have played a significant role in the life of mankind.

Some people believe that human destiny depends on magic numbers. Numerology is any belief in mystical relationship between a number and one or more coinciding events.

Azerbaijani artist Rizvan Ismayil created a series of paintings inspired by numerology.

A new style in art he called "Numerologism."

Unique exhibition of national artist has opened in White City Gallery, Trend Life reported. Rizvan Ismayil presented his works in Baku for the second time.

"It's is my second solo exhibition in Baku, the first one was held in 2016. It was also organized in March. There's definitely a pattern. I presented more than 50 works made in a new style of painting called Numerologism," said Rizvan.

Prominent public and art figures, art lovers attended the event.

Chairman of the Press Council of Azerbaijan Aflatun Amashov, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan, member of UNESCO Union of Artists Sakit Mammadov others highly appreciated the work of Rizvan Ismayil.

It was stressed that artist's work is based on history and philosophy. His works have a profound philosophical overtones, evoke emotions and response from the public, prompting viewers to think about such the eternal themes as life, destiny, good and evil.

Rizvan Ismayil, in turn, expressed gratitude to all those who contributed to the organization of the event.

Azerbaijani artist currently lives in Georgia. He is a member of Georgia Federation of Artists. His works have been displayed in Carrousel du Louvre Gallery, exhibitions in Moscow, Istanbul and other cities.

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist

