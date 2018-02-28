By Laman Ismayilova

There are few days left until the film "Border, Arpachay, separatist song" to be premiered soon.

New movie is a joint production of Iran and Azerbaijan.

The movie was directed by Iranian filmmaker Ali Abdal. The actors from both countries took part in the film shootings at the Azerbaijani-Iranian border. The shooting process started in June, 2017.

Azerbaijani actor Amrah Dadashov played one of the leading roles.

The film "Border, Arpachay, separatist song" in Azerbaijani language will soon be screened in cinemas of the two countries.

The young director of the screenplay has established international collaboration for filmmaking.

The music for the movie was performed by Alim Gasimov and Roubail Azimov. Specific visual effects have been made in Ukraine.

