Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic hall has hosted a creative evening of the honored art worker, Professor Elnara Dadashova.

The evening was organized by the Philharmonic and TV channel "Mədəniyyət" (Culture) with the assistance of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, Trend Life reported.

Addressing the event, professor of the Azerbaijan National Conservatory, Ph.D. in art criticism, musicologist Zhala Gulamova spoke about Dadashova's creative activity - the pupil of the world-famous composer Gara Garayev. Elnara Dadashova's creativity is multifaceted. She is the author of numerous instrumental, chamber-vocal works, works written for documentaries, ballet "Sayali", piano cycle "24 Preludes" and others. Her compositions sounded on many prestigious international scenes.

She also works at the Baku Musical Academy named after Uzeir Hajibeyli and the Azerbaijan National Conservatory.

At the evening, songs by Elnar Dadashova performed by the Niyazi Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Nazim Hajialibayov, and the Jahangir Jahangirov Choir Chapel, conducted by Shahla Alakbarova.

Elnara showed musical talent, a craving for drawing, literature and music. Her love for music led her to a music school - a ten-year piano class by the teacher Ida Gudelis. Later she studied in the class of composer Adeli Huseynzade. After graduating the music school, she entered the Azerbaijan State Conservatory at the composer's faculty in the class of Professor Gara Garayev.

Elnara Dadashova always remembers with great love and trembling gratitude his lessons, talks about music and art, his ability to see individual traits in each of his students.

"Gara Garaev was a great teacher. He was a true a friend of his students and helped them constantly in different periods of their activities, " she said.

