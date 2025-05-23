Azernews.Az

Friday May 23 2025

Azerbaijan sees rise in foreign trade participants in first four months of 2025

23 May 2025 13:01 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan sees rise in foreign trade participants in first four months of 2025
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
Read more

The number of foreign trade participants in Azerbaijan grew significantly. During the reporting period, 23,926 individuals and ...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more