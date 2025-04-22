ICTA and Ookla discuss internet speed transparency in Azerbaijan

22 April 2025 16:34 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Representatives of the globally recognized company Ookla visited the Information Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA), the regulatory authority for telecommunications and postal services in Azerbaijan.

Azernews reports that the meeting was attended by Khalid Muhammad, Chief Technical Manager for the Middle East and Africa; Osman Nayveiseh, Chief Sales Director for the Middle East and Africa; and Ahmad Nabevi, Director of Customer Services for the Middle East and Africa.

Nail Mardanov, Chairman of the ICTA Board of Directors, noted that the agency maintains strong cooperation with Ookla and actively uses several of the company’s services.

During the meeting, Ookla representatives addressed questions related to service usage. Topics discussed included the performance requirements for SpeedTest servers installed by internet providers, monitoring compliance with server operation rules, the potential impact of violations on real index measurements, and measures for resolving such issues. The methodology behind Ookla’s index calculations was also reviewed, along with the possibility of publishing SpeedTest results separately for operators and providers delivering internet services.

ICTA representatives announced their intention to begin publishing monthly internet speed data, including download and upload speeds, for each operator and provider. This initiative aims to make internet quality more transparent and measurable for users.

The meeting also featured a presentation of Ookla’s newly launched services. It was agreed that training sessions for ICTA staff would be organized, and further technical discussions would continue in detail.