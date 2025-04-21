AzInTelecom launches SIMA KYC video recording for remote ID verification

21 April 2025 13:34 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

“AzInTelecom” LLC has launched an innovative new solution in the field of digital identification, Azernews reports.

The product, called “SIMA KYC Video Recording,” is part of the SIMA Digital Solutions Platform and provides remote identity verification through video.

The “SIMA KYC Video Recording” solution enables state and private institutions to establish faster and more secure communication with users. It fully complies with the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan’s requirements for “Remote bank account opening.” Institutions that integrate this solution into their services will benefit from enhanced security with two-factor authentication and the ability to monitor user activity and the identification process. Citizens will be able to receive services and perform transactions remotely, saving time and effort.

Identity verification using “SIMA KYC Video Recording” can be done via a mobile device or computer. The process begins with the user entering their ID card’s FIN code and serial number. They then introduce themselves in front of the camera and speak a confirmation text displayed on the screen. Biometric identification is conducted based on the video recording, and depending on the institution's requirements, the user’s identity is automatically verified by the system.

The key advantage of the “SIMA KYC Video Recording” solution is its ability to perform real-time biometric identification using artificial intelligence. This simplifies the user experience, allowing citizens to save time and resources. Detailed information about the product can be found on the sima.az website or by contacting the “157” Call Center.