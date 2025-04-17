Volume of oil transported via Baku-Supsa pipeline last year disclosed

17 April 2025 17:42 (UTC+04:00)

Oil export volume via Baku-Supsa pipeline in 2024 revealed. The pipeline, often referred to as the "western route," has seen intermittent operations since March 2022, when oil transportation was suspended. Although repairs and maintenance were carried out in April 2022, and limited oil loadings were made from the Supsa terminal, exports were soon halted again due to a lack of demand for loading Azeri Light oil from Supsa.

