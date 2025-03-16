Azerbaijan Business Case Competition 2025 kicks off with Azercell's support

16 March 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

The “Azerbaijan Business Case Competition 2025” (ABCC), one of the country’s most prestigious business contests, has officially commenced with the support of Azercell. Organized by the U.S.-Educated Azerbaijani Alumni Association (AAA), the competition provides a unique platform for students to develop their analytical and strategic skills through real-world business challenges.

ABCC is modeled on real-world business cases from the Harvard Business Review and aims to enhance participants’ expertise in business analytics, strategic planning, and financial analysis. This year, the competition received applications from 107 teams, with 91 advancing to the interview stage and 26 securing a spot in the next round. The competition is open to undergraduate (2nd, 3rd, and 4th-year) and master’s students from Azerbaijan’s leading universities.

As part of the ABCC Sessions phase, participants have undergone specialized training in business analytics and presentation skills. The Mock Round is scheduled to take place at ADA University on March 15, followed by the semi-final and final rounds on April 5. The top three teams will be awarded cash prizes of 8,000 AZN, 4,000 AZN, and 2,000 AZN.