AZAL introduces new online services to enhance passenger convenience

13 March 2025 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s national air carrier, AZAL, continues to enhance its service quality by introducing new online services. Through partnerships with GetTransfer, Airalo, and Booking, the airline is offering additional benefits to its passengers.

One of the latest innovations available to AZAL passengers is the GetTransfer platform. This service allows travelers to pre-book airport transfers regardless of their destination country, ensuring greater convenience and reducing waiting times during their journey.

Additionally, the airline now provides access to the Airalo platform’s eSIM service. This feature enables passengers to stay connected worldwide without the need for a physical SIM card. As a result, travelers can avoid high roaming charges and the hassle of searching for a local mobile operator.

AZAL has also partnered with Booking to offer hotel reservation services. Thanks to this collaboration, passengers can plan not only their flights but also their accommodation in advance, making their travel experience smoother and more convenient.

Notably, exclusive promotions and discounts are available for passengers who access these services through dedicated links on AZAL’s official website, www.azal.az, and mobile application.