CBA faces diverging projections ahead of March benchmark interest rate meeting

11 March 2025 16:58 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
This week, the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) is looking to make its next decision regarding the benchmark interest rate. It is worth noting that this will be the second rate decision in 2025. Taking into account inflation and other macroeconomic factors in the country, the CBA has maintained the interest rate at 7.25%, with the lower limit of the interest rate corridor set at 6.25% and the upper limit at 8.25%.

