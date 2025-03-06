Azerbaijan increases crude oil exports to Portugal

6 March 2025 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Azerbaijan has significantly increased its exports of crude oil and crude oil products to Portugal, according to the latest data from the State Customs Committee, Azernews reports. During the first ten months of the current year, Azerbaijan exported more than 20.57 million tons of crude oil products, totalling approximately $12.76 billion. Portugal ranked sixth among the importing countries in this category, accounting for 4.88 per cent of the total export volume.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!