World Bank to allocate fund for Azerbaijan’s development projects

28 February 2025 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

The World Bank plans to provide $1 billion to $1.5 billion in financing to Azerbaijan over the next five years through the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD). Approximately half of the funds are expected to be disbursed by June 2025, with the remainder allocated in the following fiscal year. Azerbaijan currently holds 0.13% of IBRD shares, amounting to 2,371 shares, for which it has paid ...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!