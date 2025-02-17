Horadiz-Aghband railway construction reaches 62% completion

17 February 2025 18:32 (UTC+04:00)

The construction of the Horadiz–Aghband railway line, a crucial component of the Zangazur Corridor and Azerbaijan's strategic transportation infrastructure, is advancing at a significant pace. According to the Working Group on Transport, Communications, and High Technologies, operating under the Interagency Coordination Headquarters established by a relevant decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, 62% of the railway construction has been completed, Azernews reports.

In a statement released by Azerbaijan Railways, it was noted that the railway line, which spans 110.4 kilometers, is undergoing tunnel construction at the 104th and 106th kilometers. One of these tunnels, located at the 104th kilometer, will be the first-ever tunnel in the history of independent Azerbaijan. The other, at the 106th kilometer, will be the longest railway tunnel in the country, stretching a total of 1071 meters. As of now, 65% of the tunnel construction has been completed, with excavation work at the 106th kilometer now finished. Following the excavation, insulation and lining work will be carried out.

The Horadiz–Ağbənd railway line is set to be a vital part of the Eurasian transport corridor, significantly improving direct connectivity with Nakhchivan and further enhancing Azerbaijan’s position in the international transport map. This railway will be a key element of the Zangezur Corridor, which will contribute to both regional and international trade networks.

The project, which was initiated by the President of Azerbaijan in February 2021, is being implemented in three stages. As part of the project, the construction of nine stations, including Horadiz (existing), Yuxarı Mərcanlı, Şükürbəyli, Soltanlı, Qumlaq, Həkəri, Mincivan, Bartaz, and Ağbənd, is underway. Additionally, four tunnels, 40 bridges, three galleries designed to protect the railway from rock falls and avalanches, 26 road crossings, and more than 500 artificial engineering structures are planned for construction.

This ambitious infrastructure project marks a significant step in Azerbaijan's development, strengthening its position as a regional transportation hub and contributing to the broader connectivity of the region.