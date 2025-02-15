SOCAR and ADB discuss joint energy projects and sustainability efforts
Issues related to the implementation of joint projects between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) were discussed during a meeting between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and ADB Country Director for Azerbaijan Sunnia Durrani-Jamal.
Azernews reports that the discussions focused on existing and potential cooperation opportunities, particularly in the energy sector, with an emphasis on sustainable development and the expansion of renewable energy sources.
During the meeting, SOCAR provided insights into its decarbonization targets and projects aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The parties also exchanged views on developing renewable energy projects, reducing carbon emissions, and fostering knowledge-sharing initiatives to enhance sustainability in the energy sector.
