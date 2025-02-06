ICTA Meeting focuses on improving internet speed and Azerbaijan's global ranking

6 February 2025 17:05 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

A meeting at Azerbaijan’s Information Communication Technologies Agency (ICTA) gathered representatives from internet service operators and providers to discuss improving internet speed and service quality, with the goal of enhancing Azerbaijan's standing in international rankings.

Azernews reports that ICTA Chairman Nail Mardanov opened the meeting, highlighting the Agency's collaboration with Ookla, which provides data on internet speed measurements. The Agency has observed that 36 operators and providers in Azerbaijan use Ookla's Speedtest servers, but issues with server management have led to distorted results, affecting the country's international rankings.

Mardanov emphasized the need to improve "Local Exchange" interconnections between operators and providers and to boost resources for the main “Backbone” operators connecting the country to global internet networks. He also mentioned that a joint review of Ookla’s sponsor servers would be conducted to ensure they meet technical standards and improve performance metrics.

Representatives from operators and providers discussed challenges, such as the need for better interconnections and alternative speed measurement tools, while also calling for state support. The meeting concluded with a commitment to ongoing dialogue and public-private partnerships to advance network development.

ICTA regulates Azerbaijan’s telecommunications and postal services and manages the radio spectrum.