Expert: Ankara Declaration highlights Turkic support for Garabagh's reconstruction

The clearance of liberated Azerbaijani territories from mines and the return of internally displaced persons to Garabagh and East Zangezur are crucial for the security of the entire region. Therefore, Baku must receive full support in restoring the infrastructure of these areas, according to Ilyas Kemaloglu, a professor at Marmara University, Azernews reports.

Commenting on the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan in Ankara on January 29, Kemaloglu emphasized that the restoration of Azerbaijani lands was a key agenda item and was reflected in the final declaration.

“The parties expressed their support for the implementation of joint projects in the economic regions of Garabagh and East Zangezur of Azerbaijan and for supporting Baku in general. This clause of the Ankara Declaration is very important for the future of the Turkic world,” he noted.

Kemaloglu underscored the strategic significance of Azerbaijan’s 44-day Patriotic War victory, noting that it has strengthened unity among Turkic states within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

“Joint steps within the framework of the OTS are in line with Azerbaijan’s national interests and also contribute to the development of cooperation across the Turkic world,” he said.

Regarding the Ankara Declaration, the professor expressed confidence that such agreements lay the foundation for a strong strategic partnership among Turkic countries, built on historical and cultural commonalities.