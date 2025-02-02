Expert: Ankara Declaration highlights Turkic support for Garabagh's reconstruction
2 February 2025 14:00 (UTC+04:00)
The clearance of liberated Azerbaijani territories from mines
and the return of internally displaced persons to Garabagh and East
Zangezur are crucial for the security of the entire region.
Therefore, Baku must receive full support in restoring the
infrastructure of these areas, according to Ilyas Kemaloglu, a
professor at Marmara University, Azernews
reports.
Commenting on the trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of
Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan in Ankara on January 29,
Kemaloglu emphasized that the restoration of Azerbaijani lands was
a key agenda item and was reflected in the final declaration.
“The parties expressed their support for the implementation of
joint projects in the economic regions of Garabagh and East
Zangezur of Azerbaijan and for supporting Baku in general. This
clause of the Ankara Declaration is very important for the future
of the Turkic world,” he noted.
Kemaloglu underscored the strategic significance of Azerbaijan’s
44-day Patriotic War victory, noting that it has strengthened unity
among Turkic states within the Organization of Turkic States
(OTS).
“Joint steps within the framework of the OTS are in line with
Azerbaijan’s national interests and also contribute to the
development of cooperation across the Turkic world,” he said.
Regarding the Ankara Declaration, the professor expressed
confidence that such agreements lay the foundation for a strong
strategic partnership among Turkic countries, built on historical
and cultural commonalities.