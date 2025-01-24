SOCAR explores cooperation with Oliver Wyman Group on energy innovation

24 January 2025 12:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has explored collaboration opportunities with the US-based Oliver Wyman Group to introduce innovative solutions in the energy sector, Azernews reports.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf shared details of his meeting with Nick Studer, President and CEO of Oliver Wyman Group, on the “X” social network.

During our meeting with Nick Studer, President and CEO of Oliver Wyman Group, we explored new cooperation opportunities, focusing on innovative solutions for the #energy sector. We discussed #SOCAR’s ongoing initiatives to drive #sustainable growth, including advancements in… pic.twitter.com/r6jWQS1qiS — Rovshan Najaf (@RovshanNajaf) January 24, 2025

Oliver Wyman Group, a globally renowned consulting firm, has over 40 years of experience in providing management and consulting services. Established in 1984 in the United States, the company is headquartered in New York, with a network of 60 offices worldwide and a workforce of approximately 6,000-7,000 employees. Its presence spans Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia.