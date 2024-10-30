Azerbaijan sees significant increase in trade volume with Egypt
Azerbaijan has experienced a substantial growth in trade turnover with Egypt during the first nine months of this year, reflecting strengthening economic ties between the two nations.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%