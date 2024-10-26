GiLTEX receives Amfori BSCI certification with "A" rating

26 October 2024 11:11 (UTC+04:00)

As a Textile Partner of COP29, GiLTEX MMC has highlighted its commitment to sustainable practices and global climate goals by achieving the Amfori BSCI certification, Azernews reports.

During the audit conducted by Switzerland's SGS company, the firm was rated "A." This achievement confirms GiLTEX's high compliance with Amfori BSCI standards and its responsible business practices, positioning it as one of the key players in the sustainability movement in Azerbaijan, alongside GP Cotton Holdings.

Amfori BSCI requirements are recognized standards adopted by world-class brands such as H&M, Adidas, IKEA, Marks & Spencer, and Amazon. GiLTEX is now the first textile company in Azerbaijan to be awarded this certification, solidifying its place among global organizations.

The certification will enable GiLTEX to be recognized in international markets as a socially responsible organization with fair working conditions in its supply chain, helping the company to build long-term relationships and enhance its export potential.

Kamran Aqasi, CEO of GiLTEX MMC, stated regarding this achievement: "The COP29 partnership and Amfori BSCI certification are a continuation of our sustainability efforts. We have been taking significant steps towards sustainability, which is one of our strategic objectives. For instance, we are using environmentally friendly chemicals in production, treating wastewater, and monitoring carbon emissions in our transport vehicles." He added that GiLTEX will continue to implement innovative solutions for sustainability.

Founded in 2003 by the European Foreign Trade Association, Amfori BSCI is one of the world's most recognized social audit programs, supporting companies in improving people's welfare, using natural resources responsibly, and promoting fair trade. These standards are based on international regulations such as the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the UN's Human Rights Charter.

