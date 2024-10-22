COP29 to implement sustainable energy solutions, aiming for carbon neutrality

22 October 2024 15:55 (UTC+04:00)

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company will implement sustainable energy solutions at the conference venue as part of its commitment to promoting sustainability and minimizing environmental impacts across all aspects of the event, Azernews reports citing the COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

It was noted that the essential energy supply for the Baku Stadium, where the COP29 conference will be held from November 11-22 this year, will be provided by hydrated vegetable oil (HVO).

The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company emphasized that it is organizing the COP29 conference based on a sustainability policy that includes seven main commitments. The most important of these is to achieve carbon neutrality by reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions through the use of renewable energy, enhancing energy efficiency, and balancing unavoidable emissions. Promoting sustainable practices, such as reducing single-use plastics, providing sustainable transport services, and offering environmentally friendly retail products, constitutes the second key commitment under the sustainability policy.

One of the priority initiatives supporting these two directions is the selection and use of HVO as an alternative to fossil fuels for powering most parts of the conference venue. This initiative aims to significantly reduce GHG emissions associated with energy use at the conference.

HVO is a low-carbon fuel source, and carbon emissions from its combustion are offset by the carbon absorbed by the plants used to produce the oil. This makes HVO a more sustainable alternative to traditional fossil fuels. Additionally, HVO significantly reduces harmful emissions such as particulate matter, nitrogen oxides, and sulfur oxides, thereby improving air quality in and around event spaces. Alongside HVO, all other energy needs of the venue will be supplied from renewable energy sources during the conference.

It is important to note that this innovative initiative will be implemented with the support of the COP29 Energy Transition Partner, SOCAR Green. This company plays a significant role in providing the necessary HVO volumes to power the event space. This reflects Azerbaijan's ambitious goals regarding the transition to a more sustainable and low-carbon energy future.

"The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company is confident that this approach will serve as an example for other international events and will further strengthen the commitment of the event to be both sustainable and carbon neutral," the report stated.

