Four large-capacity reservoirs being constructed in Aghdam

The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency is constructing four large-capacity reservoirs in the Aghdam region, Azernews reports.

As part of the Great Return plan, all structures that were destroyed by the enemy in the city of Aghdam, Karabakh, since its liberation are being rebuilt. Under the "Construction of External Water Supply, Sewerage, and Rainwater Systems in Residential Areas of the Liberated Territories" project, work in the areas of water supply and sewage in Aghdam is being carried out swiftly, intensively, and in a planned manner.

Mahir Hamidov, the technical supervision engineer, stated that within the framework of the project for Aghdam's external water supply, sewerage, and rainwater collector, the construction of two reservoirs with a capacity of 10,000 cubic meters at an elevation of 440 meters, and two reservoirs with a capacity of 7,500 cubic meters at an elevation of 410 meters, is ongoing. “Currently, the reinforced concrete work for the first chamber of the 10,000 cubic meter reservoir is nearly complete, and the foundation concrete for the second chamber has been laid. Approximately 80% of the construction is completed. The reinforced concrete work for the 7,500 cubic meter reservoir is also nearing completion."

He also noted that construction of the main line from Garagaya is ongoing, with 6.5 kilometers of the 9-kilometer main line completed.

For the connection of both reservoirs to the city network, polyethylene water pipes with a diameter of 710 mm are being installed. Of the 2,500 meters of pipes to be laid from the reservoirs to the city network, 2,332 meters have been completed.

At the same time, the construction of the sewer collector under the project continues, with 1.8 kilometers of the 6-kilometer line installed.

Construction has also begun on one of the two planned sub-artesian wells. Former displaced residents are being involved in the reconstruction efforts in the liberated areas, and their suggestions are taken into account during project implementation.

The reconstruction of Aghdam’s water infrastructure will contribute to improving the quality of life for current residents and those returning to their homes in the future.

