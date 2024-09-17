3rd International Trade Fair of Chinese companies kicks off in Baku

17 September 2024 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The 3rd International Trade Fair of Azerbaijan Chinese Companies has started today at the Baku Expo Center, Azernews reports.

More than 70 Chinese companies, producing a range of products including consumer goods, household appliances, car parts, as well as repair and construction tools and materials, are participating in the exhibition, which will run until September 19.

The main goal of the exhibition is to create conditions for Chinese entrepreneurs to enter the Azerbaijani market.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vugar Zeynalov, Vice-President of the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations (ACE), noted that such events help to strengthen trade and economic relations between Azerbaijan and China. They also provide a favorable platform for business interaction and the exchange of experience between companies from the two countries.

Hikmet Mammadov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, highlighted that such measures reflect the strong relations between Azerbaijan and China.

“We hope that contracts will be concluded between companies during the bilateral meetings of business structures within the framework of the exhibition,” he said.



