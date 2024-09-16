AzerEnergy launches plan to boost green energy and system stability

16 September 2024 14:21 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In line with President Ilham Aliyev's strategy to expand "green energy" sources and increase the share of renewable energy in the energy system to 30 percent by 2030, "AzerEnergy" has begun implementing a comprehensive action plan, Azernews reports, citing "AzerEnergy."

By 2028, the plan aims to increase the capacity of solar and wind power plants to 1,850 megawatts. This increase is expected to raise the share of "green energy" in the energy system to between 30-60 percent, depending on the season. Given that solar and wind power production relies on natural factors like sunshine and wind, maintaining stability and reliability in the energy system during this integration is crucial for meeting energy demands consistently.

To prevent disruptions in the future, "AzerEnergy" is implementing complex measures for integrating 1,850 megawatts of "green energy," based on analyses by international technical consulting firms from the United States and Turkiye. This includes optimizing regulation systems of traditional power plants, participating in automatic frequency regulation, and updating the SCADA system used by "AzerEnergy."

Foreign specialists are being brought in, and special training courses for local specialists are being organized. Collaborations with companies such as "SIEMENS," "General Electric," "MITSUBISHI," "Wartsila," and "EMERSON" are also underway at the "Sumgait," "South," "Shimal," and "Gobu" power plants. Additionally, monitoring and control systems are being strengthened with WAMS/WACS implementation.

"AzerEnergy" has announced an international tender for a technical consulting company to install a 250-megawatt battery storage system. Another international tender for consulting services and design for SCADA and WAMS/WACS monitoring and control systems will also be announced.

These measures are not only critical for integrating the 1,850 megawatts of solar and wind power but will also significantly enhance the share of "green energy" in the energy system, boosting its stability and reliability.

---

