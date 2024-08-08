Azernews.Az

Thursday August 8 2024

Kazmortransflot increases transportation of containers along Trans-Caspian route

8 August 2024 13:25 (UTC+04:00)
Kazakhstan's maritime shipping giant Kazmortransflot, a subsidiary of the national oil and gas company KazMunayGaz (KMG), has reported a significant increase in its oil and container transportation volumes along the strategic Aktau-Baku route in the Caspian Sea, Azernews reports citing KMG data.

