UN’s Neto optimistic about Azerbaijan’s COP29 leadership

Marcos Neto, Assistant Secretary-General of the UN and Director of the Organization's Policy Work and Program Support Bureau, expressed optimism about Azerbaijan’s upcoming chairmanship of COP29, Azernews reports.

In a recent update shared on the United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) X account, Neto highlighted the significance of this year's COP, emphasizing that it will be a "financial COP" focused on setting new, measurable climate finance goals.

He pointed out that transitioning to green energy will require trillions of dollars and stressed the need for a robust system to define financial ambitions, which he hopes will be established during the conference in Baku this November.

Neto affirmed the UNDP's commitment to supporting the Azerbaijani government and emphasized the importance of collective international effort to assist the COP presidency in reaching its objectives.

He expressed confidence that Azerbaijan’s leadership will lead to successful outcomes.

