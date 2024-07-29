Saudi trade delegation to visit Azerbaijan in September, announces Ambassador Al-Juteyli

29 July 2024 13:18 (UTC+04:00)

Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, announced that a Saudi trade and business delegation will visit Azerbaijan from September 23-27, Azernews reports.

During their visit, the delegation will meet with local business leaders and investors to explore collaboration opportunities. Additionally, discussions are underway with the Ministry of Finance and the chair of the joint intergovernmental commission to organize a commission meeting by the end of the year, with representatives from both public and private sectors. This meeting is expected to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Ambassador Al-Jutaili also emphasized that the current trade volume between Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan does not fully reflect the potential of their relationship.

“We are focused on increasing mutual trade and discovering new investment opportunities. Our efforts include expanding relations in small and medium-sized businesses, and we appreciate the cooperation of the Agency for the Development of Small and Medium Enterprises (KOBIA) in this regard,” he said.

