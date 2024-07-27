Cargo transportation by sea in Azerbaijan increases

27 July 2024 18:00 (UTC+04:00)

From January to June of this year, Azerbaijan transported 1,435,665 tons of cargo worth $1,121,283 via sea transportation, Azernews reports.

This represents a 20.5% increase in value and a 0.03% increase in volume compared to the same period in 2023.

In the six-month period, the volume of cargo exported by sea was 41,626 tons (8.4% more compared to the previous year), with a value of $63,024,000 (31.7% less).

The volume of imported cargo was 1,394,039 tons (0.1% less), with a value of $1,058,259 (24.9% more).

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz