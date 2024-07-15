Azernews.Az

Monday July 15 2024

Azerbaijan’s electricity production falls in H1 2024, green energy output doubles

15 July 2024 16:16 (UTC+04:00)
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
In the first half of 2024, Azerbaijan’s electricity production decreased by 2.52% to 13.56 billion kilowatt-hours, but notably, the production of electricity from green energy sources nearly doubled from 1.08 billion kilowatt-hours to 2.03 billion kilowatt-hours, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.

