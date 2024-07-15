Azerbaijan’s electricity production falls in H1 2024, green energy output doubles
In the first half of 2024, Azerbaijan’s electricity production decreased by 2.52% to 13.56 billion kilowatt-hours, but notably, the production of electricity from green energy sources nearly doubled from 1.08 billion kilowatt-hours to 2.03 billion kilowatt-hours, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Energy.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%