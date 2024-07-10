Minister Jabbarov arrives in Uzbekistan

10 July 2024 12:16 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The delegation led by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov paid a business visit to Uzbekistan, Azernews reports, citing the post shared by the minister on his official "X" account.

"Looking forward to exploring new opportunities to enhance our collaboration in upcoming meetings with our colleagues from the friendly nation," the post reads.

---

