Azerbaijan makes new decision on energy consumption

3 July 2024 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The Board of the Ministry of Energy has approved "Technical Requirements Related to Electricity Consumption," Azernews reports.

In this regard, Minister Parviz Shahbazov signed a new decision.

According to the decision, depending on the network to which the construction is connected, electrical installations must be equipped with an electricity meter corresponding to their technical parameters for settlement between the operator of the transmission or distribution system and the consumer for electricity consumption.

Furthermore, the electricity meter installed for the consumer must be placed at the boundary of the balance, at the border (entrance) of the plot of land where the construction is situated, and at the ends of the feeder cable, depending on the network to which the construction is connected, ensuring unobstructed access for the operator of the transmission or distribution system.

Depending on the network to which the construction is connected, the seal of the transmission or distribution system operator shall be affixed to the cover of the meter socket (box) installed for the consumer, on the disconnector transmissions of the current and voltage transformers supplying it, and on the assembly clamps of the wires connected to the meter.

The decision will come into effect on July 1, 2025.

The Ministry's Legal Department has been instructed to submit this decision to the Ministry of Justice for inclusion in the State Register of Legal Acts within 3 days.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz