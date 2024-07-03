Azerbaijan Railways records increase in passenger transport

3 July 2024 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

From January to June this year, Azerbaijan Railways (ADY) saw a significant increase in passenger transportation, reporting a 20% rise with 3,849,804 passengers compared to the previous year, Azernews reports citing ADY.

Highlighted that during this period, 3,666,518 passengers (up 19%) traveled on the Absheron circular railway line, 160,799 passengers (up 30%) on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route, and 22,487 passengers (up 2.5 times) on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route.

The occupancy rates for trains on these routes also showed improvement: the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route achieved 92% occupancy (up from 90% last year), while the Baku-Gabala-Baku route reached 61% (up from 50%).

Notably, over 10% of passengers on the Baku-Gabala-Baku route and over 7% on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku route were foreign tourists. The introduction of two new "Stadler" trains on the Baku-Aghstafa-Baku line from June 14 onwards resulted in the transportation of more than 16,000 passengers within 17 days.

In total, 9,265 passenger flights were conducted in the first half of the year, marking a 22% increase from the previous year's 7,610 flights. The actual passenger transportation for January-June 2024 exceeded the forecast by 1%.

