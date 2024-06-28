Entrepreneurship and development initiatives flourish in Shusha

28 June 2024 15:58 (UTC+04:00)

Aydin Karimov, the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in Shusha, announced plans to establish a professional tourism centre during his speech at the event "New Opportunities for Entrepreneurs: Let's Build Garabagh Together" in Shusha, Azernews reports.

He confirmed that the location for the vocational centre has been selected and that the first phase of the project is now complete. Additionally, Karimov disclosed that construction has commenced on a permanent gas filling station for "SOCAR Petroleum" CJSC in Shusha.

Providing further updates, Karimov mentioned the presence of a modular gas station operated by "Azpetrol" in Shusha.

He also mentioned that in Shusha, so far, about 20 entrepreneurs, both individuals and legal entities, have been provided with favourable conditions for their activities.

He explained that the construction of 10 buildings on "Garabagh" street in Shusha, initiated by President Ilham Aliyev and developed through public-private partnerships, is progressing rapidly:

"Eight of these buildings are being constructed by private investors, while the Shusha City State Conservation Department is overseeing the construction of the remaining two. It's important to note that not a single manat of state funds has been used for this investment project. By the end of the year, the plan is to establish accommodations, public catering, and trade services within these buildings."

He also highlighted the nearing completion of several public catering facilities, cafes, and restaurants in the area, which are expected to open in the coming weeks. New applications for further developments are currently under consideration.

