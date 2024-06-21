Environmental Policy Director: COP29 to foster collaboration in combatting climate change

21 June 2024 16:40 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan has embarked on significant initiatives to enhance its greenery and reforestation efforts.

Speaking at the 29th High-Level Meeting on "Pathway to COP29: Sustainable and Resilient Future" in Zangilan, Faig Mutallimov, head of the Department of Environmental Policy at the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment, Azernews reports.

He announced plans to restore 270,000 hectares of forest area, with notable achievements including the planting of 4 million saplings in 2023, and a target to increase this to 5 million in 2024.

Mutallimov emphasised that Azerbaijan's hosting of COP29 in Baku this November underscores its dedication to environmental stewardship: "Hosting COP29 in Baku is a great honor for Azerbaijan. This event will convene global leaders, fostering dialogue, idea exchange, and enhanced collaboration in tackling climate change. It reaffirms Azerbaijan's environmental responsibilities on the international stage."

