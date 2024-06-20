Azerbaijan to lead IOTA for first time [PHOTO]

20 June 2024 21:10 (UTC+04:00)

The head of the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, Orkhan Nazarli, was elected president of the Intra-European Organization of Tax Administrations (IOTA) for 2024-2025.

According to Azernews, the vote took place during the administrative session of the 28th IOTA General Assembly in Budapest (Hungary).

Based on the voting results, a new composition of the IOTA Executive Council for the next two years was also formed. It included Belgium, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Romania, Switzerland and Sweden. Azerbaijan headed the Executive Council.

During his speech, the head of the State Tax Service, Orkhan Nazarli, spoke about modern trends and challenges of the international tax system, and priority areas for tax administration development in the medium term.

Against the backdrop of globalization and digitalization, tax systems are experiencing a new stage of transformation, which requires the organization of a perfect and modern tax system at the international level and strengthening cooperation between tax administrations.

Orkhan Nazarli emphasized that in the coming period, it is planned to mobilize all efforts to increase the efficiency of cooperation within the framework of IOTA. Particular attention will be paid to the implementation of the goals of the IOTA strategy for 2023-2027, strengthening the capacity and increasing the capabilities of the General Assembly.

The next meeting of the IOTA General Assembly will be held in Azerbaijan.



