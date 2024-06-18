Azernews.Az

Tuesday June 18 2024

Azerbaijan notes growth in public catering turnover

18 June 2024 12:18 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan notes growth in public catering turnover

In January-May of this year, the value of public catering turnover in Azerbaijan is observed with an increase of 6 percent, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistics Committee.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more