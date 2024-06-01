Foundation laying ceremony for small Hydropower Plant held in Azerbaijan's Lachin

1 June 2024 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan's Lachin district recently hosted a foundation-laying ceremony for the Malibay small hydroelectric power plant, Azernews reports.

This ceremony marks the beginning of a project to establish five small hydroelectric power plants in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts of Azerbaijan.

Key attendees included Deputy Minister of Economy Anar Akhundov, President's Special Representative in Lachin district Masim Mammadov, Executive Director of Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC Ulvi Mansurov, Chairman of Demiroren Yatırım Holding Yıldırım Demiroren, Head of Arges Enerji Team LLC Mehmet Fehmi Ozata and representatives from the Ministry of Economy.

The initiative, guided by President Ilham Aliyev, aims to transform liberated territories into zones of alternative and eco-friendly energy. A modern power supply system is being established to enhance regional infrastructure. The new hydropower plants will leverage the region's abundant hydro resources to provide green electricity, improving project efficiency. Collaboration with private investors is a critical component of this endeavor.

The project, highlighting Azerbaijani-Turkish brotherhood is the first joint hydroelectric project involving the private sector in the liberated territories. Once operational, the Malibay station will supply electricity to approximately 7,000 homes.

Last December, Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC, Demiroren Yatırım Holding, and Arges Enerji Team (Turkiye) signed a Joint Participation Agreement to operate five small HPPs on the Hakari and Tartar rivers. The project's total budget is 25 million manat (approximately $14.7 million), aiming to commission five stations with a combined capacity of 13.8 MW by 2025. The stations are expected to operate for 30 years and create 25 new jobs.

The project's first phase involves constructing the Malibay HPP on the Zabukh river in Lachin district, with a capacity of 5.1 MW. Subsequent stages will include the construction of the Galacha 2 HPP (3.4 MW), Minkend HPP (1.8 MW), and Galacha 1 HPP (1.1 MW). The final phase will see the construction of the Tartar 1 small HPP (2.4 MW) on the Tartar river in Kalbajar district.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz