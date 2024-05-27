ISO holds regional seminar on "Leadership and Management Development Program" in Baku

27 May 2024 10:36 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin

In Baku, the regional seminar on the "Leadership and Management Development Program" for national standardization bodies of developing countries, organized by the Azerbaijan Institute of Standardization (AZSTAND) in collaboration with the International Organization for Standardization (ISO), has commenced, Azernews reports.

Along with Azerbaijan, leaders of national institutions from Albania, the Bahamas, Burkina Faso, Belize, Bhutan, Colombia, Ghana, Greece, Kenya, Mongolia, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, and Sweden are participating in the seminar.

Additionally, Deputy Head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Policy and Consumer Market Oversight under the Ministry of Economy Ilqar Həsənov, Director of AZSTAND Ilham Bayramov, and Head of the Department for the Expansion of Potential at ISO Erik Kiek are among the attendees of the event.

