Made in Azerbaijan brand showcased at Saudi Food Show 2024 [PHOTOS]

Made in Azerbaijan brand has showcased its products at Saudi Food Show 2024 international food exhibition, Azernews reports.

A total of 20 Azerbaijani companies displayed their products at the Made in Azerbaijan stand organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Economy and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency ( AZPROMO).

The Azerbaijani stand demonstrated natural honey, confectionery, tea, caviar, various carbonated drinks, ice creams, fruits and vegetables and other products manufactured in the country.

Local products, such as black caviar, fruits and vegetables, confectionery and non-alcoholic beverages aroused great interest among potential importers.

The exhibition also featured meetings between local and foreign entrepreneurs.

Over 1000 exhibitors from 97 countries, including Turkiye, the U.S., Poland, Switzerland, France, Korea, Spain, Pakistan, Brazil, Malaysia, Qatar, Iraq and Cambodia also presented their stands at Saudi Food Show 2024.

---

