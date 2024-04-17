Navigating challenges in Azerbaijan's trade turnover amidst global uncertainties

17 April 2024 12:51 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

In January-March, Azerbaijan conducted trade transactions with foreign countries worth $9,696,000,000, down 17.6% from the previous year, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

Exports accounted for $5,984,000,000 (-22.7%) of foreign trade turnover, and imports accounted for $3,712,000,000 (-7.9%).

Consequently, the positive balance in the foreign trade turnover amounted to $2,273,000,000 (-38.7%).

In the backdrop of geopolitical shifts and global economic dynamics, Azerbaijan navigated a period of fluctuating trade activity in the first quarter of the year. Amidst a landscape marked by ongoing global challenges, including the enduring impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and shifts in international trade patterns, Azerbaijan's trade transactions with foreign partners registered at $9,696,000,000.

This figure reflected a notable decline of 17.6% compared to the corresponding period in the previous year, signalling a nuanced interplay of factors influencing the country's trade performance. The insights, provided by the State Customs Committee and reported by Azernews, underscored the complexities shaping Azerbaijan's economic engagement on the global stage.

Within this trade landscape, exports constituted a substantial portion, amounting to $5,984,000,000. However, this represented a significant decrease of 22.7% compared to the previous year, indicating challenges in maintaining export momentum amidst evolving market conditions and international dynamics.

Conversely, imports during the period stood at $3,712,000,000, reflecting a comparatively moderate decline of 7.9%. This figure highlighted the resilience of Azerbaijan's import activities, albeit against a backdrop of broader economic uncertainties and shifting demand patterns.

Despite the decline in both exports and imports, Azerbaijan maintained a positive balance in its foreign trade turnover, with a surplus of $2,273,000,000. However, this represented a notable decrease of 38.7% compared to the previous year, reflecting the overall impact of external factors on the country's trade dynamics.

Against a backdrop of global economic shifts and ongoing challenges, Azerbaijan's trade performance in the first quarter of the year underscored the need for adaptive strategies to navigate evolving market conditions and optimise economic resilience. As Azerbaijan continues to engage with the international community, monitoring and responding to dynamic trade dynamics will remain integral to sustaining economic growth and stability in the region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz